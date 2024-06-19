B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 3,341 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,342,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,426,000 after purchasing an additional 76,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.53.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,466,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,500 shares of company stock worth $5,504,065. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

