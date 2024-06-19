B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 328.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $94.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $97.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.07.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2764 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

