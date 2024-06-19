B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wright Fund Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 4,796,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,613,000 after buying an additional 416,798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,655,000 after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,664,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,157,000 after purchasing an additional 166,584 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4,254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 979,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,564,000 after purchasing an additional 957,190 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,939,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $94.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average of $94.27. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

