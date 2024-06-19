B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 681 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,936,000 after buying an additional 15,035,937 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,571,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,778,000 after acquiring an additional 29,683 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,592 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,913,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,677,000 after purchasing an additional 47,902 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,391,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

In related news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,256.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $156,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,645.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $357,576.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,048,256.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,227 shares of company stock worth $5,125,392. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $88.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.74 and a 1-year high of $89.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 393.95%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

