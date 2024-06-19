B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,546 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 181,484 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 837.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 759,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 678,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 44,441 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.2 %

PAA stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.60. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $19.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.48%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

