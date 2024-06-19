B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,494 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 485,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,599,000 after purchasing an additional 221,686 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,575,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

X has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

NYSE:X opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.71.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

