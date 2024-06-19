Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 518,433 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,433 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of J. M. Smucker worth $1,702,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $112.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.23. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $106.32 and a 12-month high of $153.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 59.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.64.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

