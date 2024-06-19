Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,828,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,914 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $1,751,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,623,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.1% in the third quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,198 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,728,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,692 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 43.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,926,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,737,000 after acquiring an additional 583,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,743,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,533,000 after acquiring an additional 410,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELS opened at $62.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.86. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $74.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.37%.

ELS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

