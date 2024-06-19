B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 7,707 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,707 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.48 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

