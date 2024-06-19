B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 273 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,289 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $852,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 198,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,895,000 after buying an additional 44,508 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,894,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNG. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

LNG stock opened at $161.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.41 and a 1-year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.