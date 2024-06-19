Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,348,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.08% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $1,681,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,643,000. Slagle Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1,373.7% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.0959 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

