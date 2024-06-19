Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 9,216 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,191,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.09% of Markel Group worth $1,692,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $793,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 400.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,771,000 after purchasing an additional 125,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $214,216,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,214,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,520.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,558.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,558.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1,490.04. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.