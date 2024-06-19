Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,029,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.48% of Insulet worth $1,742,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 227.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 386,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,673,000 after purchasing an additional 268,553 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 43,147 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 276.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Insulet by 689.8% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 20,171 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD opened at $196.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.14. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $125.82 and a twelve month high of $298.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $441.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.05 million. Insulet had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 34.06%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,703,807.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, SVP Mark N. Field sold 1,500 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $299,940.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Scannell sold 3,300 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $596,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,586 shares in the company, valued at $7,703,807.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,286 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Insulet

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.