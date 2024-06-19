PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,890,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after acquiring an additional 971,032 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,372,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,087,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $149.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.54 and a 1-year high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

