PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 5,367 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Hercules Capital worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

HTGC opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $20.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.03.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 69.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.81%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

