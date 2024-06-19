PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $9,150,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIZE opened at $137.52 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $110.07 and a 1-year high of $142.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.00. The company has a market capitalization of $309.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (SIZE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Low Size index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are weighted by the inverse natural logarithm of their market capitalization. SIZE was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

