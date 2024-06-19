Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,367 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $194.14 on Wednesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $152.78 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.06 and its 200 day moving average is $216.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $261.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $2.08. The business had revenue of $74.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

