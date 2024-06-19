PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,006 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Lincoln National worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Lincoln National stock opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.40. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

