Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Sells $32,836.64 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total value of $32,836.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,194.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.04. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Further Reading

