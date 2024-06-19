iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $214.00

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $214.00 and last traded at $213.40, with a volume of 12887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $213.74.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

