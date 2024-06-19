PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,018 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,089 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 798 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Stock Down 1.8 %

TFX opened at $202.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.23 and its 200 day moving average is $227.67. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.29.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

