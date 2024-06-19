Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Dollarama (DOL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dollarama (TSE: DOL):

6/13/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$130.00 to C$132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$138.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$115.00 to C$128.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$110.00 to C$125.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$120.00 to C$133.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$112.00 to C$125.00.

6/4/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$136.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$124.00 to C$133.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$120.00 to C$130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Dollarama had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$113.00 to C$126.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

DOL stock opened at C$124.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.93. Dollarama Inc. has a 1 year low of C$84.19 and a 1 year high of C$129.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$119.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$107.40.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.5049541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total value of C$7,059,410.00. In related news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total transaction of C$79,100.01. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,075 shares of company stock worth $13,052,760. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

