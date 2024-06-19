iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILF. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,481,000 after buying an additional 22,385 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 51.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 177,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 60,245 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 82.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 336,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after buying an additional 151,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5,125.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 167,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 164,488 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $29.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

