PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 371,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,556 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUI. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

