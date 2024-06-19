PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.18 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,077 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.05% of FMC worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 827.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in FMC by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

A number of analysts have commented on FMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.56.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

