PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $4.11 Million Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $988,852,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Ferguson by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,905,000 after buying an additional 735,270 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,594,000 after buying an additional 690,643 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,758,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ferguson by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,052,000 after buying an additional 365,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FERG stock opened at $202.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $147.62 and a fifty-two week high of $224.86. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.12.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on FERG

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.