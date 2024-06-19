CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. CF Bankshares has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.19 million for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 13.25%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFBK. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $619,000. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

