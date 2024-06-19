Short Interest in Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) Expands By 8.0%

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,800 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 331,200 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Bit Origin

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Origin stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Bit Origin at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Bit Origin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTOG opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Bit Origin has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22.

Bit Origin Company Profile

Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

