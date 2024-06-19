Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 659,100 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 610,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Cibus Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ CBUS opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. Cibus has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $24.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.92.
Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Cibus had a negative net margin of 12,313.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.45) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cibus will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cibus in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.
