Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 659,100 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 610,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cibus Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBUS opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. Cibus has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $24.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.92.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Cibus had a negative net margin of 12,313.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.45) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cibus will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cibus

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cibus during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cibus by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cibus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,496,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cibus during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cibus during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cibus in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Cibus Company Profile

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

