John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Shares Gap Down to $40.13

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.13, but opened at $39.26. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $39.74, with a volume of 11,610 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.34.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $468.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.70 million. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. John Wiley & Sons’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.46%.

In related news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $237,345.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,238.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 96.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

