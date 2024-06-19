Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,622,457 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 2,446,029 shares.The stock last traded at $62.22 and had previously closed at $62.11.

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average of $58.43.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $64,388.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

