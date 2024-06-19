Short Interest in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Expands By 8.0%

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 35,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Aware Price Performance

Aware stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. Aware has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 36.65%.

Institutional Trading of Aware

Aware Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aware stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aware, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AWRE Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 93,666 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned 0.45% of Aware as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

Featured Articles

