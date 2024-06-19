Short Interest in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) Expands By 8.0%

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 35,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Aware Price Performance
Aware stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. Aware has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.78.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 36.65%.
Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.
