Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Gap Down to $6.09

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.09, but opened at $5.95. Arko shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 26,863 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Arko Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $718.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.59.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Arko Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.16%.

Institutional Trading of Arko

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 18.0% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,828,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 82,831 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 84.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 98,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arko by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,010,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,177 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

Further Reading

