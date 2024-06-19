Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Down to $5.84

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $5.72. Nomura shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 102,783 shares changing hands.
Nomura Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 4.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomura
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.
