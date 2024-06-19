Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Shares Gap Down to $5.84

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.84, but opened at $5.72. Nomura shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 102,783 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 4.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Nomura by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 225,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 36,767 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 203,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

