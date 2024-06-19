Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 10,354 shares.The stock last traded at $7.20 and had previously closed at $7.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on VALN shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Valneva Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valneva SE will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

Further Reading

