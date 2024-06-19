PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Shares Gap Down to $79.34

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.34, but opened at $77.58. PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund shares last traded at $77.40, with a volume of 108,732 shares trading hands.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day moving average is $77.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,153,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

