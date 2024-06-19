Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Gap Down to $13.22

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.22, but opened at $12.91. Iris Energy shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 1,126,438 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IREN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Iris Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Iris Energy from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iris Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $54.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.41 million. Analysts predict that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Iris Energy by 373.9% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

