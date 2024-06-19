Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 921,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,549,291 shares.The stock last traded at $6.46 and had previously closed at $7.05.

HUMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $706.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gordon M. Binder purchased 50,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $6,405,407.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,381,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,510.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gordon M. Binder acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 54,412 shares of company stock worth $369,107 and sold 1,628,820 shares worth $12,464,121. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Humacyte by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

