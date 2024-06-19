D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Down to $1.93

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $1.89. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 43,495 shares.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $537.44 million, a PE ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $413.93 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.