D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Down to $1.93

Shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.93, but opened at $1.89. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 43,495 shares.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $537.44 million, a PE ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $413.93 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEPS. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 68.1% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 227,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 92,109 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 246.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 353,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 251,132 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter valued at about $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

