Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 45,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 78,508 shares.The stock last traded at $64.89 and had previously closed at $64.99.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,437,000 after purchasing an additional 131,386 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

