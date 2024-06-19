AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Sees Large Volume Increase

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 165,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 320,043 shares.The stock last traded at $203.45 and had previously closed at $215.24.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

AeroVironment Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

