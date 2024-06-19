SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 35,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 73,738 shares.The stock last traded at $137.82 and had previously closed at $138.69.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $67,233,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,560,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,635,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 843,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,570,000 after purchasing an additional 100,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,064,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

