Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,270,953 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 2,893,397 shares.The stock last traded at $1,797.48 and had previously closed at $1,735.04.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,625.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,560.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,600.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,667.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $839.05 billion, a PE ratio of 77.53, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,379.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,267.74.

Broadcom’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,770 shares of company stock worth $36,242,096 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,363,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Broadcom by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Broadcom by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

