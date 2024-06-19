Graham (NYSE:GHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 14,956 shares.The stock last traded at $705.75 and had previously closed at $706.09.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $731.34 and a 200-day moving average of $716.99.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

In related news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy purchased 135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $745.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,584.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 662 shares in the company, valued at $493,236.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

