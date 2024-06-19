GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,705,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 13,828,997 shares.The stock last traded at $79.89 and had previously closed at $80.96.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter worth $10,343,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter worth $5,753,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 551.9% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 60,653 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,648,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the first quarter worth $695,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

