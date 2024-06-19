Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 21,076 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 58,839 shares.The stock last traded at $10.63 and had previously closed at $10.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vinci Partners Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.29. The stock has a market cap of $580.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.10.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 50.51%. The company had revenue of $22.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.95%.

Institutional Trading of Vinci Partners Investments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 864,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 510,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 356,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 79,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

See Also

