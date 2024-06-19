Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 88,500 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $601,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,743,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,857,418.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 55,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $367,965.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 26,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $173,160.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 70,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $462,480.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $203,130.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 8,141 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $54,788.93.

On Monday, June 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $74,030.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $28,845.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 18,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $120,474.15.

On Friday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 9,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 34,347 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $219,477.33.

Tile Shop Price Performance

Shares of TTSH stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a market cap of $309.93 million, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTSH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the third quarter worth approximately $396,000. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 20.1% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 17.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 144,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

