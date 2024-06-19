Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 37,995 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 115,276 shares.The stock last traded at $3.94 and had previously closed at $4.55.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Evotec in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVO. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of Evotec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,931,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Evotec by 643.1% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evotec during the first quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Evotec in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

