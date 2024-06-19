Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 2,561,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 6,931,074 shares.The stock last traded at $24.51 and had previously closed at $23.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $2,827,653.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $2,827,653.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 98,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $2,112,761.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,839 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,291.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 880,687 shares of company stock valued at $15,057,669 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

See Also

