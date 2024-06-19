John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 725 shares.The stock last traded at $39.33 and had previously closed at $39.71.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. ( NYSE:WLYB Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of John Wiley & Sons as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

